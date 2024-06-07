Endeavours within OTS further strengthen unity of Turkic world - Azerbaijani expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The work carried out within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) further strengthens the unity of the Turkic world, Azerbaijani political expert Azer Garayev told Trend.

"On June 6, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the Secretary General of TurkPA (Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States) Mehmet Sureyya Er, the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus, the Speaker of the Kazakhstan Parliament's Low Chamber Yerlan Koshanov, the Speaker of Kyrgyzstan's Supreme Council Nurlanbek Shakiev, the Chairwoman of the Senate of Uzbekistan's Parliament Tanzila Narbaeva, the Speaker of the Assembly of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Zorlu Tore, and the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary Márta Mátrai.

During the meeting, the head of state noted that strengthening the Turkic world and relations with Turkic states have been defined as priority directions of Azerbaijan's foreign policy," he said.

Garayev emphasized that the head of state also touched upon the work done by Azerbaijan to unite the Turkic world.

"The work conducted within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States enhances our unity even more. Azerbaijan, being part of the Turkic world, is actively working towards enhancing the unity of this community. The steps taken to enhance connections and broaden collaboration among Turkic states are crucial in attaining shared objectives.

The upcoming informal high-level summit of the Organization of Turkic States, scheduled to be held in Shusha in a month, holds great importance for the growth and progress of the OTS. Nevertheless, it is insufficient to only hold a high-level meeting once a year; ongoing communication is essential.



The summit will focus on discussing transport and climate issues. Establishing and expanding connections are crucial for uniting the Turkic world, and the Middle Corridor plays a significant role in this endeavor.," he said.

The expert emphasized that the President of Azerbaijan also noted the special importance of Turkic states in the restoration and construction work being carried out on the liberated lands, and the active participation of companies from Türkiye in the implementation of large-scale projects on these territories was pointed out.

"In general, the meeting of the head of state with the speakers of the parliaments of the TurkPA member countries reflects important steps taken towards strengthening the unity of the Turkic world. The ideas emphasized in the head of state's speech and the implemented activities play an important role in protecting Azerbaijan's national interests and strengthening ties between Turkic states. This policy not only strengthens Azerbaijan's independence but also contributes to the unity of the Turkic world," Garayev concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel