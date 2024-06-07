At least three countries that are members of European Union have declared cold war against Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. At least three countries that are members of the European Union have declared a cold war against Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with the speakers of parliaments of TURKPA member states, Trend reports.

"It is true that our relations with the European Union can be describes as positive. However, after the Second Karabakh War and especially the anti-terror operation last year, certain European countries launched baseless and dishonest attacks against us. Defaming Azerbaijan, casting a shadow on our work, calling white black and black white, supporting the aggressor, and slandering the victim of aggression have become a way of life for some member countries of the European Union. At the bottom of all this is not international law, but personal sick ambitions. Unfortunately, some countries, eager to have a special place in Europe, have also created an anti-Azerbaijani grouping. At least three countries that are members of the European Union have declared a cold war against Azerbaijan. Their names are known. Hungary defends not only its friend here, it also defends justice. I have repeatedly told visitors from Europe that Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity, the territorial integrity you have recognized, the whole world has recognized. The territorial integrity in relation to which the UN Security Council has adopted four resolutions demanding an end to the occupation. However, the UN could not do anything, the European Union did not want to do anything, the OSCE and its Minsk Group had actually become an anti-Azerbaijani tool in the hands of the occupying Armenia. We waited for 28 years. We wanted to resolve the issue peacefully, but we saw that those opposing us wanted to make this occupation permanent. They wanted to use Armenia as a tool in the South Caucasus so that Armenia would attack all its neighbors. We restored our rights, defended our territorial integrity and regained our sovereignty. In other words, Hungary defends us because of this. Whether it is Azerbaijan or any other country, if they are on the right path, I am sure that today’s Hungarian Government will be with them," President Ilham Aliyev said.