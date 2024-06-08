Special forces from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia continue joint drills

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Caucasian Eagle - 2024 exercise, held in Azerbaijan with the participation of the special forces from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia continues, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Under the plan of the exercise, the special forces from all 3 countries have successfully accomplished the tasks on approaching and neutralizing the imaginary enemy secretly, overcoming various obstacles at nighttime under limited visibility conditions.

Caucasian Eagle - 2024 joint exercise continues until June 12.

