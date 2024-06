Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

CAIRO, Egypt, June 8. This visit will give a significant boost to the development of Egyptian-Azerbaijani relations, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a press statement with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Trend reports.

"Last year we hosted President El-Sisi in Azerbaijan, and this year I am making a visit. This shows that the political dialogue is of a regular nature, and we have agreed to continue it further," the head of state noted.