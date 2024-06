Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

CAIRO, Egypt, June 8. We agree (with Egypt - ed.) on all international affairs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a press statement with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Trend reports.

“We actively work within the framework of international organizations, including the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and we make joint efforts to strengthen Islamic solidarity,” the head of state noted.