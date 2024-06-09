Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan not to recognize parliamentary election in Georgia's Tskhinvali region - MFA

Politics Materials 9 June 2024 14:59 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has issued a statement on the so-called parliamentary election held in the Tskhinvali region of Georgia, Trend reports.

The statement emphasizes that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan reaffirms its support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and does not recognize the parliamentary election held in the Tskhinvali region of Georgia on June 9, 2024, or their outcomes.

