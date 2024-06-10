Azerbaijan-Egypt relations remain at high level - commentary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Egypt is one of the largest and most important countries in Africa, the Middle East, and the Islamic world, and in this regard, the intensification of ties between Baku and Cairo and the entry of relations into a new stage serve the preservation of stability, peace, and security in a fairly vast territory from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea, political commentator Elchin Mirzabeyli told Trend.

He noted that given the current processes in the Middle East and Africa, as well as the fact that Egypt has been pursuing a more active political line in the region over the past few years, has become a “grain base” for Africa and Arab countries, and is implementing numerous projects providing for diversification of routes of traditional transport corridors, the strategic importance of President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to this country can be emphasized.

"This factor was also present in the press statements of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. In his statement, the Egyptian President drew attention to several important areas of cooperation - the spheres of construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, oil, and infrastructure, as well as expressed support for efforts to ensure peace and security in the South Caucasus. This approach, despite manipulative information provocations by third parties, once again confirmed that Azerbaijan and Egypt have a common view on the peace agenda of the South Caucasus, as well as proved that Baku and Cairo are interested in increasing the level of cooperation. The fact that both countries demonstrate a unified position on the processes in the Middle East, referring to the norms and principles of international law in resolving conflicts, including UN General Assembly resolutions, also demonstrates the absence of any disagreement in this direction. In a press statement, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev noted that in the course of discussions on international issues, it became clear once again that the views of Azerbaijan and Egypt on all international issues coincide,” he said.

The political commentator noted that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev once again expressed in Cairo the position of our country, based on the norms and principles of international law, on the settlement of Palestinian-Israeli relations as well as the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

According to Mirzabeyli, one of the most important directions discussed during the visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Egypt is related to transportation corridors. As it is known, the East-West and North-South corridors pass through the territory of our country, and all infrastructure for the transportation of cargo in these directions has been created in Azerbaijan.

"Egypt, together with Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia since January this year, having become a full member of BRICS, has been implementing several important projects to diversify the routes of transport corridors and improve infrastructure. To this end, the steps taken by Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq to establish the Trans-Arab Transport Corridor should be emphasized. With the creation of this corridor, African and Arab countries will be able to carry out more intensive and cost-effective cargo transportation and, of course, get access to both transport corridors passing through the territory of Azerbaijan,” he said.

Political commentator Ramil Huseynov noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt are developing based on friendship and cooperation.

According to him, there are opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the spheres of trade, energy, tourism, and other areas.

"Azerbaijan and Egypt are two countries similar in traditions, culture, and history. They support each other in international organizations and forums. Azerbaijan and Egypt strive to further strengthen cooperation with each other. These relations ensure more active participation of the two countries in the international arena and contribute to the preservation of peace and independence in the region,” he said.

