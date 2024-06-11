Azerbaijan approves list of licenses not required by Caspian Shipping Company to carry out relevant activities - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On the approval of the list of licenses and permits not required for conducting relevant work in the areas of activity of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company Closed Joint-Stock Company," Trend reports.

According to the decree, the "List of licenses not required for conducting relevant work in the areas of activity of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company Closed Joint-Stock Company" has been approved.

Additionally, the "List of permits not required for conducting relevant work in the areas of activity of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company Closed Joint-Stock Company" has also been approved.

The Cabinet of Ministers was tasked with addressing the issues arising from this decree.