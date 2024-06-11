Azerbaijani FM holds meeting with Bulgarian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Bulgarian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dimitar Glavchev in Berlin within the framework of the conference on Ukraine's reconstruction, the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the sides noted the great importance of the development of bilateral relations between the countries based on strategic partnership and emphasized that efforts will be stepped up to further strengthen the partnership in various directions, especially in the fields of energy, agriculture, tourism, transport, infrastructure, innovation, and mutual investment. It was noted that the transportation of Azerbaijani natural gas to Bulgaria through the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector, growing cooperation in the energy sector, including green energy, and joint efforts within the "Solidarity Ring" have made a significant contribution to the relations.

Bayramov emphasized the importance of political consultations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in terms of maintaining a permanent political dialogue.

The Minister also informed his counterpart about the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period and about the large-scale reconstruction and construction works carried out in the territories liberated from occupation.

The sides stressed the importance of intensifying the political dialogue between the two countries in terms of identifying new promising areas of cooperation, as well as the importance of strengthening cooperation within international organizations, including in the field of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The parties exchanged views on other topics of mutual interest as well as regional issues.

