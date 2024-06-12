Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan calls on France to cool down heat towards protesters

12 June 2024
Azerbaijan calls on France to cool down heat towards protesters

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Azerbaijan urges France to reduce tensions towards protesters, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijan is concerned by the deployment of tear gas and police brutality in certain French locations where protests have taken place.

"Protesters exercising their rights to assemble and speak freely should not be subjected to excessive force. We call on the French Government to urgently de-escalate the situation," the ministry added.

