BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the establishment of Hajigabul Industrial Park and amendments to the decree "On Establishment of Hajigabul Industrial Quarter", Trend reports.

According to the decree, Hajigabul Industrial Park was established in the Hajigabul district based on Hajigabul Industrial Quarter.

The full text of the decree can be found at the link.

Will be updated