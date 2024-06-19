We are glad for Azerbaijan's hosting COP29 - Martin Edlund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.As host of COP29, Azerbaijan has the opportunity to advance health as a critical component of climate policy and to promote the investment agenda, and we are glad for Azerbaijan's hosting this event, Martin Edlund, CEO of the Malaria No More organization, told Trend.

He brought out the fact that health was last year's first officially included topic at COP28.

“Azerbaijan is currently in a unique position as a leader to not only discuss high-level political commitments, but also to transform them into tangible financial commitments that can safeguard the health of its citizens and prevent them from succumbing to the climate-related health crisis,” the CEO added.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event emerged in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, with its secretariat in Bonn.

