Baku responds to Armenian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Regarding the claim that Armenia has the sovereign right to implement a mass militarization agenda, everyone should be aware of the reasons these acts are illegal and dangerous, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada's commentary to the Armenian Foreign Ministry's statement of June 19.

According to the commentary, it is a political ploy that Armenia, which has been flagrantly violating international law for nearly 30 years, attacked Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty in defiance of the Alma-Ata Declaration—which this nation keeps bringing up—maintains territorial claims against its neighbors, and only reins in its aggressive behavior in response to Azerbaijan's moves—tries to portray itself as a peaceful nation.

"It would be better to clarify why Armenia, which now refers to the 1991 borders' and territorial integrity based on the Alma-Ata Declaration, disregarded these documents over the past 30 years, refused to recognize the borders based on the Soviet maps, and occupied the territories of Azerbaijan.

It is outrageous that Armenia, which does not recognize any borders, presents the military positions where Azerbaijani soldiers stationed after 30 years as territories of villages belonging to Armenia despite lack of delimitation and accuses Azerbaijan in occupation.

Contrary to statements that allegedly support peace and aim at strengthening Armenia's defense capabilities, it is evident that nations like France, which are competing to equip Armenia with offensive lethal weaponry, are serving to turn Armenia into a new source of tension and threat. Taking into account the fact that this policy contributes to the future possible aggression of Armenia, it is important to refrain from these steps until it is too late.

The prerequisite for the signing of genuine and enduring peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia is the cessation of Armenia’s territorial claims against Azerbaijan, which are enshrined in numerous legal and political documents of this country, especially the Constitution of Armenia, which explicitly refers to the Act of Independence of Armenia calling for the “unification of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh”.

The argument put forth by Armenia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs that this issue may be disregarded suggests that this nation does not care for a lasting peace and is rather attempting to keep things as they are in order to launch another round of aggression against Azerbaijan in the future.

Considering the aforementioned, this country has no moral ground for questioning the sincerity of Azerbaijan in the peace process. We reiterate that Armenia's insidious policy towards creating new tensions in the region and hindering peace and stability will not yield any results.

Rather than such provocations and concepts full of political manipulation against Azerbaijan, Armenia has to respect international commitments by acts as much as words and advance the peace process," the commentary said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel