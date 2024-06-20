New Azerbaijan Party puts forward proposal to dissolve parliament (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The New Azerbaijan Party has put forward a proposal to dissolve the parliament, Trend reports.

According to the information, a regular meeting of the party's board was held on June 20.

Reporting on the agenda of the meeting, Deputy Chairman of PEA - Head of the Central Office Tahir Budagov noted that historical victories have been achieved in recent years under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, multifaceted and purposeful reforms have been successfully and consistently implemented in all spheres of socio-political life and state administration.

He stated that in November 2024, during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and other important international events, regular elections to the Azerbaijani Parliament should be held following Part II of Article 981 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"The high level of organization of both the elections and the above-mentioned events is important. Besides, it is necessary to take into account the expediency of full functioning of the Parliament of the country during this period. Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan of the sixth convocation during the whole period of its activity strives to worthily fulfill the tasks assigned to it, supporting the internal and foreign policy of the state at the legislative level, taking an active part in the organization and improvement of the state administration, conducting regular work with the voters in the field, as well as worthily representing the national interests in the international space through the effective use of the opportunities provided by the parliamentary diplomacy We believe that even in the current conditions Azerbaijani Parliament, prioritizing the state interests, should come forward with an initiative to dissolve Parliament and hold early elections," Budagov said.

Will be updated

