Azerbaijani FM meets with Georgian counterpart (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is on a visit to Georgia, has met with his Georgian counterpart, Ilia Darchiashvili, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The one-on-one meeting between the ministers was continued in an expanded format with the participation of delegations from both sides.

During the extended meeting, the parties discussed the current strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, encompassing politics, security, defense, economy, trade, energy, transport, communications, cultural exchange, humanitarian cooperation, and other areas. They also addressed pressing regional issues and the current situation.

It was underscored that the ongoing high-level political dialogue, frequent visits, diplomatic missions, consular activities, and political consultation mechanisms are pivotal in deepening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Jeyhun Bayramov expressed optimism that the official visit would provide additional momentum for enhancing both bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

It was highlighted that the close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in economic sectors such as investment, trade, energy, and communications is commendable. Significant regional projects like the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, the Southern Gas Corridor, and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway have been successfully implemented through this cooperation. The importance of fully leveraging the potential of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was underscored. Both sides emphasized the need to enhance the activities of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia to strengthen economic integration efforts and expedite joint project implementation.

The meeting also emphasized the mutual coordination of national efforts to combat regional and global security threats, with particular emphasis on cooperation to safeguard critical energy projects.

The importance of continuing efforts in mutual support and solidarity across various multilateral platforms, including the UN, OSCE, Council of Europe, OIC, and GUAM, was emphasized.

There was confidence expressed that enhancing joint cooperation in key areas of humanitarian partnership, particularly in education, culture, and sports, will foster a high-level dialogue between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister provided comprehensive insights into Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). He highlighted that COP29 presents additional opportunities for strengthening cooperation with Georgia in this domain. Furthermore, detailed discussions were held regarding efforts to implement the Black Sea green energy cable initiative.

Addressing regional peacemaking and constructive efforts in the post-conflict period, Bayramov underscored Azerbaijan's steadfast commitment as the initiator of the peace agenda to foster security and peace in the region.

He noted that despite substantial progress in the peace agreement, Armenia's ongoing territorial claims in its constitution and legislative acts remain a significant obstacle to the peace process.

The meeting also included discussions on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, the ministers made statements at a press conference.

