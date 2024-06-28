Azerbaijan reveals number of families planned for relocation to Khojavand by 2025 (UPDATE)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 28. A total of 53 families are planned to be relocated to Khojavand by the end of this year, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand Districts, Emin Huseynov said during the event “New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let’s Revive Karabakh Together”, Trend reports.

“Today we stand on the threshold of great changes and the restoration of our historical lands. Karabakh, after many years of occupation, is once again becoming part of our common home. We see Fuzuli, Aghdam, and many other areas gradually returning to life.

People are returning to their homes, and the and the construction of schools and other public facilities begins. For example, more than 3,132 people already live in Fuzuli, and 450 students are studying in the new school endowed to us by Uzbekistan,” he said.

Huseynov noted that restoration work is being carried out with the support of both the Azerbaijani state and international partners.

Meanwhile, an event titled "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let’s Revive Karabakh Together," organized by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, is being held in Shusha.

The event focuses on providing businesspeople with investment opportunities and commercial prospects in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic zones, as well as a discussion of the public-private partnership model.

