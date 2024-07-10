Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Armenia, France continue abusing Francophonie Organization - Western Azerbaijan Community

Politics Materials 10 July 2024 20:25 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Western Azerbaijani Community

Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Armenia and France continue abusing the International Organization of La Francophonie for their policies contrary to international law, Trend reports via the Western Azerbaijan Community's statement.

The community made the statement commenting on a resolution accusing Azerbaijan of 'ethnic cleansing', adopted by the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie.

In the statement, the community condemned the adoption of this biased and slanderous resolution.

"The fact that Armenia, on the one hand, talks about peace, about a peace treaty, and, on the other hand, is engaged in such activities against Azerbaijan, raises a number of questions. The West Azerbaijan community calls for the International Organization of La Francophonie, whose main mission is to promote mutual understanding in the field of culture, not to be abused by some circles for the sake of its political agenda,” the statement said.

