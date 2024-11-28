Azerbaijani MFA summons Polish Charge d'Affaires (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Polish Charge d'Affaires Michal Greczylo was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan today, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

According to the information, in the course of the meeting, protest was expressed against the participation of Polish President Andrzej Duda, despite the warnings of the Azerbaijani side, in the joint anti-Azerbaijani propaganda with the European Union mission in Armenia, visiting the Armenian-Azerbaijani border region, near the village of Kyarki, still under occupation of Armenia.

Furthermore, it was recalled that the mission, contrary to the stated objectives of regional stability as well as contribution to confidence building between Azerbaijan and Armenia, was widely used as a tool against Azerbaijan.

Also, it was informed that this provocation contradicts Azerbaijani-Polish relations and that such steps affecting the legitimate security interests of Azerbaijan should be avoided.