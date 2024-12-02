Guinea-Bissau has consistently supported Azerbaijan’s initiatives - FM (Updated)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Guinea-Bissau has consistently supported Azerbaijan’s numerous initiatives during its presidency in the Non-Aligned Movement, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

Bayramov made the statement during a press conference alongside Carlos Pinto Pereira, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Communities of Guinea-Bissau.

The Azerbaijani minister emphasized that Guinea-Bissau's support had further strengthened bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

"We discussed the creation of opportunities for students from Guinea-Bissau to study at higher educational institutions in Azerbaijan, as well as the allocation of educational scholarships for students from Guinea-Bissau. Azerbaijan's ties with African countries have grown even stronger during our presidency in the Non-Aligned Movement. The visit of Guinea-Bissau's President to Azerbaijan during COP29 contributed to the development of new cooperation opportunities between our two countries," Bayramov added.