President Ilham Aliyev awards individuals for promoting Western Azerbaijan truth - decree

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. A group of persons who distinguished themselves in promoting the realities of Western Azerbaijan has been awarded, Trend reports.

In this regard, the relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

In accordance with the decree, Fikrat Aliyev received the "Shohrat" Order for his commendable efforts in safeguarding the rights of the indigenous populace of Western Azerbaijan, who were uprooted from their homeland as a result of Armenia's ethnic cleansing policy that contravenes human rights and fundamental freedoms, and for advancing the cultural heritage established in these regions. Additionally, Dilara Seyidzade and Vagif Shadlinsky were conferred the "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Hasan Hasanov was awarded a personal pension by the President of Azerbaijan.