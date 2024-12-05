People of Azerbaijan never came to terms with injustice - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The people of Azerbaijan never came to terms with this injustice and tried to convey their voice of truth to the world, said President Ilham Aliyev in his letter to participants of the second international conference titled "The Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia", Trend reports.

"The Patriotic War, which culminated in Azerbaijan’s glorious victory in 2020, created the opportunity for our compatriots expelled from Karabakh and East Zangezur to return to their homeland. Azerbaijan’s war of justice stands as a triumph of the rule of international law and an enormous contribution to the solution of the problem of forced displacement on a global scale. The implementation of the “State Program on the Great Return” is progressing successfully in the liberated territories," President Ilham Aliyev said.