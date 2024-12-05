President Ilham Aliyev awards group of employees of communication and information technologies sphere - decree

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The group of employees in the sphere of communication and information technologies of Azerbaijan has been awarded the Taraggi medal, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree in this regard.

According to the decree, for effective activity in the sphere of communication and information technologies in Azerbaijan the “Taraggi” medal was awarded to:

Emil Abbasov

Aghamirova Irada

Aghasiyeva Sevinj

Badirkhanov Dunay

Aliyev Mushfig

Huseynov Parviz

Ismailov Parviz

Karimov Vusal

Mardanov Nail

Naghiyev Ibrahim

Valiyeva Sevinj