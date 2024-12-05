President Ilham Aliyev awards group of employees of communication and information technologies sphere - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The group of employees in the sphere of communication and information technologies of Azerbaijan has been awarded the Taraggi medal, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree in this regard.
According to the decree, for effective activity in the sphere of communication and information technologies in Azerbaijan the “Taraggi” medal was awarded to:
Emil Abbasov
Aghamirova Irada
Aghasiyeva Sevinj
Badirkhanov Dunay
Aliyev Mushfig
Huseynov Parviz
Ismailov Parviz
Karimov Vusal
Mardanov Nail
Naghiyev Ibrahim
Valiyeva Sevinj