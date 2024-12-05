Volunteer movement embodies successful endeavors of Azerbaijani youth toward common goal - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. With the blessing of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the volunteer movement, which began gaining momentum in Azerbaijan in the 1990s, has now become an exemplary expression of commitment to national and spiritual values and service to the Motherland. It embodies the successful endeavors of Azerbaijani youth toward a common goal. Thanks to the state’s comprehensive support, the ranks of the movement are constantly expanding. It has grown steadily, achieved its current level of development, and established a presence in all spheres of public life, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the Seventh Solidarity Forum of Azerbaijani Volunteers, Trend reports.

“The organization of your forum within the framework of the “Green World Solidarity Year” holds particular significance. Our volunteers, who have consistently exemplified qualities such as kindness, dedication, and selflessness, are making tremendous contributions to raising awareness among our citizens about protecting nature and the environment. They also successfully fulfilled their duties during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, one of the world’s largest and most significant recent events, held in our country.

Following the complete restoration of our state sovereignty and territorial integrity, we have entered a new stage in our history of independence. Unprecedented constructive efforts are underway to accelerate the revival of life in our liberated territories. In line with the key principles of youth policy, our volunteers are supporting the sustainable progress of our country through innovative social initiatives and actively participating in the Great Return process,” the head of state emphasized.

“I am convinced that your unwavering dedication to national statehood will remain the guiding principle of your lives and that you will not spare your knowledge and skills in strengthening the power of our Motherland. I wish each of you success in your future endeavors,” President Ilham Aliyev added.