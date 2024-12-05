Baku hosts VII Solidarity Forum of Azerbaijani Volunteers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The VII Solidarity Forum of Azerbaijani Volunteers, dedicated to the "Green World Solidarity Year," is taking place at the Baku Convention Center, bringing together over 3,000 participants, Trend reports.

It's being held as part of the "Volunteer Week of Azerbaijan 2024" on December 5-16, with the support of the country's Youth Foundation, Union of Volunteer Organizations, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Ministry of Youth and Sports, "ASAN Xidmet," and the IDEA (Dialogue for Environmental Action) Public Association.

The event featured a career exhibition and an art exhibition titled "From Waste to Art," showcasing artworks created by volunteers from various waste materials (such as plastic and plastic bags), organized with the support of the State Employment Agency of Azerbaijan to enhance volunteer employment and improve career opportunities.

The official opening ceremony featured the national anthem, followed by a minute of silence to honor the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs.

Then, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, read the address of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the forum participants.

Will be updated