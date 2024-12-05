Uzbek-Azerbaijani NGO Cooperation Forum brings fresh prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Forum of Cooperation between NGOs of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan has started its work today in Tashkent, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's State Support Agency for NGOs.

According to information, the official opening ceremony of the forum featured the national anthems of both countries.

Chairman of the National Association of Non-Governmental Non-Profit Organizations of Uzbekistan, Kamoliddin Ishankhojaye, recalled with satisfaction the Forum of Cooperation between the NGOs of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in Fuzuli in November 2023 and noted that the current forum is a continuation of this process.

Chairman of the Commission on Allocation Management of the Public Fund for Support of Civil Society Institutions under the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Adam Shodmonov emphasized that for the first time, the first week of December was marked as “Civil Society Week” in Uzbekistan and considered holding the forum in this period as another manifestation of the special importance attached to relations with Azerbaijan.

Tural Aliyev, the head of the NGO sector at the NGO and Communication Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, noted that there is already a strong bridge of friendship, cooperation, and solidarity operating between the civil societies of the two brotherly countries, specifically NGOs.

“Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are brotherly countries and allies. Political relations are at the highest level. Currently, strengthening and expanding ties between NGOs in both countries is a significant challenge. Relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are developing rapidly; this historical success is based on the visionary policies pursued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Both Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan pursue independent, honorable policies based on the national interests of their people,” he said.

Tural Aliyev thanked Uzbek NGOs from the first day for their fraternal support of Azerbaijan during COP29.

“Over the past period, about 100 NGOs in Uzbekistan have circulated a statement of solidarity with Azerbaijan in connection with COP29. They expressed strong support for Azerbaijan, which chaired COP for the first time in the Turkic world. Our countries are already initiating close cooperation in the field of green energy. During COP29, the I Forum of NGOs of Turkic States also took place. The Uzbek delegation took a very active part in it; important initiatives were put forward,” he noted.

Tural Aliyev added that it is time for relevant state structures working with NGOs in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to announce joint grant competitions for NGOs.

“We declare our readiness for this. We are ready to provide all assistance to Uzbek NGOs to implement projects in Azerbaijan,” he noted.

The Executive Director of the NGO State Support Agency, Aygun Aliyeva, noted that cooperation between NGOs in the two countries has strengthened since the Fuzuli Forum last year, and the agency will work actively to further expand these ties in the coming period.

Mahir Jafarov, Counselor of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan, noted that NGOs have begun to significantly contribute to high-level ties between the two countries.

The official opening ceremony was also attended by representatives of the Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan and a group of NGO representatives from Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The forum also featured a video about Azerbaijan.

The forum will continue with sessions.

