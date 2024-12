BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Vusal Khalilov has been appointed deputy chairman of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree in this regard.

Other decrees of President Ilham Aliyev appointed Ali Ahmadov, Togrul Aliyev, and Gular Pashayeva as deputy chairmen of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan.