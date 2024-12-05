OSCE Minsk Group's abolishion to pave way for more effective activities - Azerbaijani FM

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The dissolution of the Minsk Group will ensure the effective operation of the OSCE, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a statement, Trend reports.

The statement was shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on its official X page, citing the minister’s speech at the 31st Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

The minister emphasized that Azerbaijan adheres to the core norms, principles, and commitments outlined in OSCE documents, including the Helsinki Final Act, which serves as the foundation for peace, security, dialogue, and cooperation worldwide.

In his address, Bayramov highlighted violations of international law and the presence of ethnic and religious intolerance in Europe, including Islamophobia.

Bayramov also discussed the issue of abolishing the OSCE Minsk Group, stating that this step would ensure the organization’s effectiveness.

The foreign minister also touched on the ongoing direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, noting its successful outcomes. He also pointed out that territorial claims against Azerbaijan still remain in Armenia's constitution.

In conclusion, Bayramov urged the international community to refrain from provocative actions that could escalate tensions in the region.