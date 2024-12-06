Armenia must renounce claims against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, sovereignty - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Armenia must renounce claims against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said during a meeting with a delegation led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Joshua Huck today, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani official briefed on the situation in the region in the post-conflict period and the negotiations for a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

He pointed out that despite significant progress in the peace treaty negotiations, Armenia's constitution and legislative acts, as well as its statements in international organizations and courts, still contain claims regarding Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

