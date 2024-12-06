Azerbaijan's Baku Initiative Group inks MoU with One St. Martin Association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The Baku Initiative Group and the One Saint Martin Association signed a memorandum of understanding, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by the Executive Director of Baku Initiative Group Abbas Abbasov and President of One Saint Martin Association Rhoda Arrindelll.

In addition, within the framework of the international conference organized by the Baku Initiative Group on the island of Saint Martin, which was under the colonial rule of France and the Netherlands, the presentation of the book “How to Get Education by World Standards on Saint Martin” was held.

At the event, the President of One Saint Martin, Rhoda Arrindell, provided extensive information about the publication she wrote.

According to her, the book highlights the current status and strategies for educational development on the island. The publication highlights the important steps to establish an education system in line with global standards.

In the course of her presentation, Arrindell also touched upon the serious problems existing in the education systems of both the Netherlands and the US. In her opinion, both systems do not fully meet the needs of the population; schools are divided into types, and the level of student achievement is low. Against the background of these problems, the author focuses on one question: “What should the education of the future be?” The author believes that further education should not only focus on achieving good grades but also on higher education and employment. The main goal of the education system should be to contribute to the overall development of society, to enable everyone to realize their potential, and to create equal conditions for all for a better future. Education should be improved not only for the sake of individual success but also for the development of society as a whole.

