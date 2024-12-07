PACE needs to fix its oversight with Azerbaijani delegation - Turkish chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with a Turkish delegation led by Fuat Oktay, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, on December 6, Trend reports via the parliament’s Press and Public Relations Department.

Speaking at the international parliamentary conference on "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Prospects," Gafarova noted that the event focuses on the role of parliaments in the political life of their countries and aims to further strengthen mutual cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

It was also highlighted that the event would draw attention to the collaborative activities between the parliaments of the two nations.

The meeting underscored the solidarity and mutual support demonstrated by both countries on all matters. It was noted that thanks to the political will and joint efforts of the leaders of both nations, their relations have reached the highest level—an allied partnership. The signing of the Shusha Declaration was identified as a key catalyst for the expansion of these ties. Both sides stressed that the Azerbaijan-Türkiye alliance plays a crucial role in regional stability and security.

Fuat Oktay congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful organization of the extraordinary parliamentary elections, noting that a large delegation from Türkiye had observed the elections.

The Turkish parliamentary committee head also emphasized that Türkiye, as a brotherly nation, is pleased with all of Azerbaijan's achievements. He added that today, the flag of Azerbaijan proudly flies over the territories liberated from occupation.

The conversation revealed that the two countries continue to successfully cooperate at the parliamentary level, with active contacts between friendship groups and parliamentary speakers significantly contributing to these relations. Furthermore, both parties highlighted the importance of trilateral cooperation alongside their bilateral efforts.

The meeting also focused on the importance of mutual support and joint activity on international parliamentary platforms. The meeting emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Azerbaijani and Turkish parliaments, particularly in the context of double standards, pressure, blackmail, and smear campaigns against their countries by certain circles.

Oktay also criticized the resolution by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) regarding the non-ratification of the Azerbaijani delegation’s credentials. He described the decision as biased and unjust, undermining both the reputation and authority of PACE.

The Turkish official stressed that PACE must correct this mistake, and Türkiye has consistently conveyed this message to the organization.

The meeting also highlighted the success of the COP29 hosted by Azerbaijan last month.

During the discussion, views were exchanged on other matters of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel