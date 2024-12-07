PACE, Western parliaments attempt to meddle in Azerbaijan's domestic affairs - speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the parliaments of Western countries are attempting to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Speaking at the ongoing international parliamentary conference on "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Prospects" in Baku, Gafarova underscored that parliaments have transformed into instruments of double standards in several nations.

"The main reasons for this are Azerbaijan’s liberation of its territories from occupation and the conduct of policies in line with national interests," Gafarova added.

Will be updated

