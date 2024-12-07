Int'l Conference in Baku to further promote Azerbaijani Parliamentarism – Russian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The conference today will significantly contribute to the advancement of Azerbaijani parliamentarism and the enhancement of the diverse relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, said Ilyas Umakhanov, First Deputy Chairman of the Committee of the Federation Council of Russia on Science, Education, and Culture, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Azerbaijani Parliament during the conference titled "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Perspectives", Umakhanov emphasized the importance of the event in fostering deeper cooperation.

He reminded the audience that, come September, Azerbaijan rolled out the red carpet for parliamentary elections across the nation, including its Karabakh, all in the name of democratic principles.

Umakhanov noted that hosting this international conference is not just a reflection on the roots of Azerbaijani parliamentarism or a tribute to the pioneers of democratic reforms in the country. It serves as a bridge between the present and the past, highlighting the continuity of generations—an essential foundation for securing a future.

To note, an international parliamentary conference on the theme "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Prospects" is being held at the Azerbaijani Parliament, bringing in close to one hundred representatives from the parliaments of 13 countries, along with international organizations.

The conference aims to encompass discussions regarding the role of parliaments in contemporary global processes, the evolution of parliamentary traditions, the advantages of parliamentary diplomacy, and the prospective contributions of ongoing parliamentary debates to tackling the global challenges of the modern era.

A roundtable on "The Azerbaijani and Turkish Examples of Parliaments in Public Diplomacy" will also be held as part of the conference.

Participants will also visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan from Armenian occupation to learn about the ongoing construction and reconstruction efforts in the mentioned areas.

