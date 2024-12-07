Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan continue enhancing strategic interrelations - parliament secretary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan continue enhancing strategic interrelations, Secretary of the Kazakh Parliament's Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security Darkhan Kydyrali said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during an international parliamentary conference themed "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Prospects" today.

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays special attention to the development of relations with Azerbaijan. Since the beginning of this year, several meetings have already taken place at various international platforms, and a number of agreements, treaties, and bilateral documents have been signed," the MP mentioned.

According to him, participation in international forums plays an important role in the development of bilateral cooperation, including within the framework of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA).

"My congratulations to Azerbaijan on the successful hosting of the recently held COP29 and today’s parliamentary conference. I'm sure that these events will contribute to further strengthening and advancing our relations," Kydyrali added.

To note, the conference is being held at the Azerbaijani Parliament, bringing in close to one hundred representatives from the parliaments of 13 countries, along with international organizations.

The event aims to encompass discussions regarding the role of parliaments in contemporary global processes, the evolution of parliamentary traditions, the advantages of parliamentary diplomacy, and the prospective contributions of ongoing parliamentary debates to tackling the global challenges of the modern era.

A roundtable on "The Azerbaijani and Turkish Examples of Parliaments in Public Diplomacy" will also be held as part of the conference.

The participants will also visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan from Armenian occupation to learn about the ongoing construction and reconstruction efforts in the mentioned areas.

