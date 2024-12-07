Azerbaijan's parliamentary conference arrangement proves commendable - Georgian attendee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The parliamentary conference in Azerbaijan has been organized at a very high level, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Human Rights and Civil Integration of the Georgian Parliament Savalan Mirzayev told reporters on the sidelines of an international parliamentary conference themed "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Prospects" today, Trend reports.

“The conference taking place in Azerbaijan will contribute to the development of relations between the countries. Taking this opportunity, I also congratulate the Azerbaijani people on the successfully held early parliamentary elections,” he said.

Mirzayev added that joint projects are regularly implemented and discussions are ongoing between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

To note, the conference is being held at the Azerbaijani Parliament, bringing in close to one hundred representatives from the parliaments of 13 countries, along with international organizations.

The event aims to encompass discussions regarding the role of parliaments in contemporary global processes, the evolution of parliamentary traditions, the advantages of parliamentary diplomacy, and the prospective contributions of ongoing parliamentary debates to tackling the global challenges of the modern era.

A roundtable on "The Azerbaijani and Turkish Examples of Parliaments in Public Diplomacy" will also be held as part of the conference.

The participants will also visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan to learn about the ongoing construction and reconstruction efforts in the mentioned areas.

