I am honored to attend Azerbaijan's parliamentary centenary-plus event - Turkish chair (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. I am proud to be part of today’s celebration marking the 106th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Fuat Oktay, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, told reporters, Trend reports.

"I congratulate you on the successful conduct of the recent parliamentary election," he added.

To note, the conference is being held at the Azerbaijani Parliament, bringing in close to 100 representatives from the parliaments of 13 countries, along with international organizations.

The event aims to encompass discussions regarding the role of parliaments in contemporary global processes, the evolution of parliamentary traditions, the advantages of parliamentary diplomacy, and the prospective contributions of ongoing parliamentary debates to tackling the global challenges of the modern era.

A roundtable on "The Azerbaijani and Turkish Examples of Parliaments in Public Diplomacy" will also be held as part of the conference at ADA University.

The participants will also visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan to learn about the ongoing construction and reconstruction efforts in the mentioned areas.

The conference will conclude on December 8.

