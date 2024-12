BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Peace can be ensured between Azerbaijan and Armenia without external interference, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Fuat Oktay told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Armenia can find a path to peace through joint efforts.

"We hope to achieve peace in the near future," added the MP.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel