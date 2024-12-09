Azerbaijan alters temporary stay ruling for foreigners and stateless people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The decision on the extension of temporary residence of foreigners and persons without citizenship in Azerbaijan is being amended, Trend reports.

According to information, this has been reflected in several draft laws discussed at today's meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on Labor and Social Policy.

Thus, the information specified in the decision on the extension of a temporary stay in Azerbaijan may be submitted (received) through the information system of the “electronic government.”

Submission of data specified in this decision through the information system of “electronic government” is equal to submission of this decision.

