Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences to Türkiye over helicopter crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The news of the death of military personnel as a result of a helicopter crash in the Turkish city of Isparta greatly shocked and deeply saddened us, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's X publication.

“In connection with the tragedy, we express our deep condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, friendly and brotherly Türkiye,” the ministry added.

To note, two military helicopters collided during a training flight in the district center of Keçiborlu in Türkiye's Isparta province.

Five servicemen were killed and one injured as a result of the accident.

