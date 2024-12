BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Azerbaijan currently has 71 embassies, 5 permanent missions, 1 representative office in Palestine, and 15 consulates, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations Samad Seyidov said, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan's embassies in Libya and Syria, as well as the Consulate General in Odessa are currently not functioning.