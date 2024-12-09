Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia hold third round of political consultations

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. On December 9, the third round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia took place in Riyadh, Trend reports.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev, while the Saudi delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khuraiji.

During the meeting, the sides discussed strengthening ties between the two countries, the current state, and prospects for cooperation in political, economic, energy, and humanitarian areas.

It was noted that the COP29 climate conference, hosted by Azerbaijan in November this year, opened new opportunities for cooperation between the two nations.

An exchange of views took place on potential collaboration between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia within the frameworks of the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, and other international organizations. The parties agreed to continue mutual support in these platforms.

The Saudi side was briefed in detail about the post-conflict situation in the region, Azerbaijan’s efforts to establish sustainable peace, the mine problem in territories liberated from occupation, and the construction and reconstruction work being carried out there.

The meeting highlighted the significant potential for cooperation in tourism, green energy, and investments.

The political consultations also included discussions on regional and international issues and other topics of mutual interest.

As part of the visit, Yalchin Rafiyev met with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Energy for Sustainability and Climate Change, Khalid Al-Mudaifer.