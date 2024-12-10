Armenia still fails to determine its exact borders - Azerbaijan's deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Armenia hasn't yet determined its exact borders, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said during an international conference titled "The Main Obstacle to the Peace Agreement Between Azerbaijan and Armenia" today, Trend reports.

"Armenia kept Azerbaijani lands under occupation for 30 years. After the liberation of our territories from occupation, Azerbaijan proposed a peace offer to Armenia.

For the side that won the war to propose peace—this is simply an unprecedented event.

However, Azerbaijan took these steps. We tried to develop a peace agreement. However, there are two reasons that are obstacles to peace. The first is the Constitution of Armenia.

Negotiations are still ongoing, and we say that Armenia should not bring these issues to the international stage," he added.

