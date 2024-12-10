Azerbaijan tracks processes in Syria, holds consultations with Türkiye - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Azerbaijan is monitoring the processes taking place in Syria and holds consultations with brotherly Türkiye in this context, the statement of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said regarding the situation in Syria, Trend reports.

"Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria, restoring peace and stability in the country and ending the civil conflict are of utmost priority. The Republic of Azerbaijan once again expresses its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria and expresses hope for the resolution of issues in accordance with the will of the Syrian people, as well as through political dialogue within the country,” the statement emphasizes.

Moreover, it is noted that the Republic of Azerbaijan, together with the brotherly Republic of Türkiye and other like-minded partners, is ready to contribute to overcoming the humanitarian problems faced by the Syrian people.

“At the same time, despite the absence of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Syria, work is underway to determine the number and location of Azerbaijani citizens in Syria. The Republic of Azerbaijan will also continue working on the repatriation of its citizens from the Syrian Arab Republic, which has been carried out through the territory of the Republic of Türkiye since 2020.

The Republic of Azerbaijan hopes that after stabilization of the situation in Syria, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Syria will be restored, and cooperation will be developed on the basis of the principle of mutual friendship and partnership,” the statement reads.