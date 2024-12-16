Azerbaijani FM, Archbishop of Holy See discuss bilateral cooperation (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met today with the Holy See's Secretary of State for Relations with States and International Organizations, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, within the framework of his visit to the country, Trend reports.

According to information, the one-on-one meeting between the two sides was continued in an extended meeting with the delegations.

“During the enlarged meeting, the prospects of development of both bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, as well as regional and international security issues were discussed.

Moreover, it was noted that the observed increase in the dynamics of mutual visits and contacts between the two countries is a source of satisfaction, making a serious contribution to the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Holy See in the political, cultural, humanitarian spheres. The importance of the beginning of the activity of Azerbaijan's embassy in Vatican for bilateral relations was noted with satisfaction. The visits of Pope John Paul II to Azerbaijan in 2002 and Pope Francis in 2016 were noted, and confidence was expressed that the mutual visits will continue.

Meanwhile, active participation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation acting under the leadership of First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva in restoration of cultural monuments of international importance located in many regions of the world, including the Holy See, was praised.

The measures taken are continuation of the existing experience and activity of Azerbaijan in the field of promotion of multiculturalism, interest in development of cooperation in this direction, as well as with the Holy See was noted.

Jeyhun Bayramov also informed the other side in detail about the results of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) held in Azerbaijan this year, stressing that within the framework of COP29 successfully held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan, in addition to a number of important events and initiatives, the Global Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders was organized.

Also, the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period, as well as the current state of the normalization of relations and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the work carried out by the delimitation commissions were described in detail. While important progress has been made in advancing the peace agenda initiated by Azerbaijan, it was noted that the ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the Armenian Constitution and other legislation, as well as the rapid arming of Armenia, pose a threat to the peace and security of the region.

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher expressed gratitude for the conditions created during the construction of the church, noting that he feels great satisfaction with the consecration of the Catholic Church, which will be built in honor of John Paul II.

In the course of the meeting there was also an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest,” the information notes.