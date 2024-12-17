President Ilham Aliyev approves changes to composition of Coordination Headquarters for centralized resolution of issues in liberated territories (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on introducing amendments to the decree “On the creation of a Coordination Headquarters for the centralized resolution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan,” Trend reports.

According to the new decree, after the paragraph "Anar Alakbarov—Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan," a new paragraph has been added as below:

"Khalid Ahadov—Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for socio-economic issues".

The paragraphs "Elchin Amirbayov – Assistant to the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and "Khalid Ahadov – Assistant to the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" have been revised as follows:

"Farah Aliyeva—Head of the Department for Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora Affairs, Multiculturalism, and Religion of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Elchin Amirbayov—Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments".

The phrase "in the territories liberated from occupation, part of the Karabakh economic region (except the Shusha district)" has been replaced with "in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts".

The phrase "Farah Aliyeva – Head of the Department for Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora Affairs, Multiculturalism, and Religion of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" has been replaced with "Aydin Karimov – Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district".

New paragraphs have been added before the words "Kamran Aliyev" as follows:

"Elchin Yusubov—Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts.

Vahid Hajiyev – Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts.

Masim Mammadov – Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district.

Bashir Hajiyev – Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar district.

The words "Fikrat Mammadov" have been replaced with "Farid Ahmadov," and the words "Inam Karimov" have been replaced with "Majnun Mammadov".

Before the words "Anar Guliyev," a new paragraph has been added as follows:

"Farid Gayibov—Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Before the words "Vugar Suleymanov," new paragraphs have been added as below:

"Fuad Naghiyev—Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Zaur Mikayilov – Chairman of the State Agency for Water Resources of Azerbaijan.

Saleh Mammadov – Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads".

This decree has come into force from the date of its signing.