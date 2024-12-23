FM highlights Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy diversification (PHOTO) (Updated)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov addressed a conference of ambassadors in Belgrade during his working visit to Serbia, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, the Minister touched upon political, economic, energy, and humanitarian aspects of the Azerbaijan-Serbia strategic partnership, as well as common regional problems, including double standards, and selective application of international law.

The nearly 30-year diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia have been actively demonstrated in their multifaceted strategic partnership, with direct involvement from the leadership of both countries.

The significant role of the Strategic Partnership Council, the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, and the political consultation mechanisms in enhancing cooperation was emphasized.

Minister Bayramov also highlighted the promising areas of collaboration, particularly in energy security. He noted Azerbaijan's vital role in Europe’s energy diversification, specifically the cooperation with Serbia on gas exports in the current year. The green energy sector was also emphasized as one of Azerbaijan's priorities, with initiatives such as the Black Sea submarine energy cable project and the strategic partnership in green energy between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan being highlighted as important steps in linking Europe and Central Asia through the Caspian and Black Sea regions.

Additionally, Minister Bayramov provided insights into the outcomes of the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) held in Azerbaijan this year. He stressed the importance of the agreements reached on climate financing, the completion of negotiations on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, and the readiness of the Loss and Damage Fund for the global climate agenda.

The commonalities between Azerbaijan and Serbia were also noted, such as their historical connections, territorial sizes, and the shared challenges both countries face in the selective application of international law, including the issue of double standards.

The ministers underscored the importance of not relying on foreign actors or being involved in geopolitical conflicts, preferring direct negotiations to avoid manipulation and interference. Both countries are committed to supporting territorial integrity and sovereignty as part of their foreign policy.

The event was attended by Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric, Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials, ambassadors abroad, and Serbian Parliament Chair Ana Brnabić.