Azerbaijan opens criminal case following AZAL plane crash in Kazakhstan's Aktau (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Attorney General of Azerbaijan has opened a criminal case under Articles 262.3 (violation of traffic safety rules and the operation of air transport, resulting in the accidental death of two or more people) and 314.3 (negligence leading to the death of two or more people) of the Criminal Code following the plane crash in Aktau involving an aircraft owned by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Trend reports.

The preliminary investigation has been assigned to the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office.

Members of the investigative team formed by the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, led by Deputy General Prosecutor Elmar Jamalov, have been dispatched to Kazakhstan. Additionally, the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has submitted a request for international legal assistance to the General Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan to conduct the relevant investigation and carry out other necessary procedural actions.

Joint efforts are being conducted with the relevant state authorities to investigate the causes of the crash and take urgent measures.

The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan expresses its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the plane crash and wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

