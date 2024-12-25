Turkish president expresses condolences to Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed condolences in connection with the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 plane, flying Baku-Grozny, in the city of Aktau, Trend reports.

"This morning we heared about the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane in Kazakhstan. This news deeply saddened us.

We express our condolences to both brotherly countries on behalf of our people," he said.

To note, today, the Embraer 190 passenger plane flying on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km from the Aktau airport. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan said that there were 37 Azerbaijani citizens on board the crashed plane.

According to the Kazakh ministry, there were 37 Azerbaijani, six Kazakh, three Kyrgyz, and 16 Russian citizens on board the plane.

AZAL added that there were 62 passengers and five crew members on board the crashed Embraer 190 plane, making a total of 67 people.

