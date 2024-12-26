Preparations made for treatment of plane crash victims brought to Baku - health official (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Preparations have been made for the treatment and examination of the plane crash victims brought to Baku, the Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Health Ilgar Gasimov told journalists, Trend reports.

He noted that seven individuals injured in the plane crash were transported to Baku today.

"Later in the day, the arrival of a second plane is also expected, carrying another seven people who will be hospitalized. We are prepared for their examination and treatment. Among those transported, there are individuals whose health condition is assessed as moderate. Three people in critical condition remain in Aktau, as their evacuation was deemed inadvisable. All those brought to Baku will be admitted to Yeni Klinika," said the Deputy Minister.

Today, seven Azerbaijani citizens injured in the crash of an Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, performing flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, near the city of Aktau, have been transported to the country.

A special aircraft from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, which brought the injured, landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku.

The injured citizens were accompanied on board by a specialized medical team.

The tragedy occurred on December 25, when an Embraer 190 plane operated by AZAL, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed just 3 kilometers from Aktau Airport.

The Embraer 190 was carrying 67 people, including 62 passengers and five crew members.

In the aftermath of the crash, 27 people were hospitalized. Among them, 15 are citizens of Azerbaijan, eight are from Russia, and three are from Kyrgyzstan. The identity of one individual remains unknown.

The crash claimed the lives of both pilots and a flight attendant. Two other crew members survived.

December 26 has been declared a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.