Azerbaijan vests Ministry of Economy with new powers (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. As reported earlier, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree “On approval of ‘Provisions on the information system ’National Spatial Data” and settlement of some issues related to it”, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has been endowed with augmented authorities.

Consequently, the entity responsible for the ownership and operational oversight of the system is the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The present regulation determines the legal, organizational, and technological basis for the functioning of the information system “National Spatial Data”.

The system ensures the efficiency and effectiveness of activities within central and local executive bodies, state-owned legal entities and entities where the state holds shares, legal entities of public law, and other budget organizations established on behalf of the state, as well as local government bodies. It also facilitates interactions with other physical and legal persons through the use of digital technologies, including information and communication technologies, ensuring transparency, systematic management, and accessibility of the services and information stored in the system.

The goal of the system's formation is to optimize public administration, conduct analyses in relevant areas, create forecasts and reports, and enhance the quality of services provided.

The implementation of the system aims to achieve the following objectives:

- Formation and integration of technical requirements for national spatial data, national spatial data, and metadata;

- Effective management of funds allocated from the state budget of Azerbaijan for the creation of national spatial data, ensuring the elimination of duplication in the creation of national spatial data;

- Ensuring accessibility to created national spatial data;

- Providing high-quality and timely national spatial data services in real-time;

Information and electronic documents created, obtained, or collected within the system are considered the property of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The collection and processing of personal data within the system aim to fulfill the objectives outlined in Section 1.2 of this regulation. The collection, processing, and protection of personal data within the system are carried out in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Personal Data" and other relevant regulations.

Expenses related to the organization, management, and improvement of the system's functionality are financed by the state budget and other sources not prohibited by law.

The system is formed and operates based on the principles outlined in Section 2.1 of the "Rules for the Formation, Maintenance, Integration, and Archiving of State Information Resources and Systems," approved by Decree No. 263 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on September 12, 2018.

This regulation applies to information resources and systems that are legally restricted, as well as critical information infrastructure objects, in accordance with the relevant regulations governing this area.