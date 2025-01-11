Azerbaijani CEC reveals number of polling stations to set webcams for municipal election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Webcams will be installed at 1,000 polling stations in connection with the municipal election in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov told reporters, Trend reports.

"I would like to pay special attention to the practice of using webcams. This is already an international experience for Azerbaijan, and we hold the copyrights for this technology. For the municipal election, webcams will be installed at 1,000 polling stations," he said.

The CEC head noted that the selection of polling stations for camera installation was based on the principle of covering the entire territory of Azerbaijan. The webcams will operate continuously, from the preparation of the polling stations until their opening, including the period before 08:00 (GMT +4), and will continue to function until all processes are completed after the polling station closes.

"The images transmitted via the web cameras meet modern standards. Everything will be visible clearly and distinctly. This ensures maximum transparency of the elections," emphasized the official.

The municipal election will be held on January 29.

